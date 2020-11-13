Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 1,360,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,559,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

SAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $285.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 213,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 876,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,867.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 233,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,799,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 117,796 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 57,583 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

