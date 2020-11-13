Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 71,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $3,311,398.20. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,414,448 shares in the company, valued at $70,227,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,891 shares of company stock worth $28,371,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.