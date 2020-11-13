CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.58 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,594.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

