Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB cut shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.11.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$5.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

