CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

