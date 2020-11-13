Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.95%.

Century Casinos stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.90. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

