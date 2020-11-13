Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.17.

CDAY opened at $96.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,204.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,730.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $520,948,106.46. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,823,424. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $6,042,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $163,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1,300.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after buying an additional 830,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,344,000 after buying an additional 178,544 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

