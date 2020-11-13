Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading 9% Higher

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s stock price was up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 556,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 621,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $202.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 348.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chimerix by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 65.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

