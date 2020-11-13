Chubb (NYSE:CB) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $163.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Chubb from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.31.

NYSE CB traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,853. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.11. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 8.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 18.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

