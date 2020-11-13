Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $99,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,480,000 after buying an additional 1,059,605 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,210,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

