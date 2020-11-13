Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) to Buy

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $35.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered HMS from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.89.

HMSY opened at $29.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. HMS has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HMS by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in HMS by 28.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HMS by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in HMS by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,298,000 after buying an additional 961,701 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

