Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 991,446 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $136,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $115.38 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $811,037.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,318 shares in the company, valued at $46,261,988.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

