City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. City has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.88.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $64.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.67. City has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. City had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of City during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of City by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of City by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

