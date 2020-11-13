Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $85.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLH. UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Shares of CLH traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.39. 985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,604,000 after acquiring an additional 162,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 813,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,798,000 after acquiring an additional 104,895 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,858,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 95,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

