Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $207.53 on Friday. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,413.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

