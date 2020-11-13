CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,946,000 after acquiring an additional 640,859 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1,556.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after buying an additional 637,407 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in CME Group by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after buying an additional 511,914 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in CME Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $161.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.66. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock worth $2,065,811 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

