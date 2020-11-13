Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) rose 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 2,039,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,780,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

CODX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of -2.90.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 53.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.