Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Codiak BioSciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($7.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($23.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.32) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDAK. Wedbush assumed coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Shares of CDAK stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. Codiak BioSciences has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $14.40.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.