Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $32.38 on Monday. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Colfax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 185,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

