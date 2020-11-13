Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Comcast by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

