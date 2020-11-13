Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.14. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.