Compass Point Upgrades SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) to “Neutral”

Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SITE Centers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:SITC opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.35.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

