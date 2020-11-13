Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.35.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.20 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of -222.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

