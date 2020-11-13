Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) EVP Victor S. Schneider Sells 7,000 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $207,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 99,261 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 91,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

