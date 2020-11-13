ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,985 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 353.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 307.6% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,377,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

