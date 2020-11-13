Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Constellation Brands worth $61,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

NYSE:STZ opened at $195.72 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.04 and its 200-day moving average is $178.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

