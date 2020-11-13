Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Trading 9.4% Higher

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.06. 709,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 260,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens cut Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $3,870,794.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 275,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,392,979 in the last three months. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Construction Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 66,611 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 61.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 46.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 520.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 133,218 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

