Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Copart worth $69,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

