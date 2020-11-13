Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PL. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.19.

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) stock opened at C$8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.41. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$3.63 and a one year high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$132.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.89 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.75%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

