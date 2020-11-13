Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €53.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €48.07 ($56.55).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €44.05 ($51.82) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.52. Covestro AG has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €47.05 ($55.35). The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.92.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

