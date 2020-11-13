Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG)

Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.89 ($58.69).

ETR:DLG opened at €34.13 ($40.15) on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.13.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

