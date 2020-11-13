Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,576,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 583.2% in the second quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

