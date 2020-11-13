Critical Survey: SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) vs. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SMART Global and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 2 4 0 2.67 SiTime 0 0 7 0 3.00

SMART Global currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.29%. SiTime has a consensus price target of $79.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.61%. Given SMART Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than SiTime.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and SiTime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.12 billion 0.65 -$1.14 million $1.81 16.38 SiTime $84.07 million 19.02 -$10.67 million ($0.63) -149.84

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global -0.10% 16.80% 5.96% SiTime N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of SMART Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMART Global beats SiTime on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators. Its solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation is a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

