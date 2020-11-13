Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CYRX. ValuEngine raised Cryoport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cryoport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cryoport from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Cryoport stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.97 and a beta of 1.34. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 2.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 34.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,616 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 62,282 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 1.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 435.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

