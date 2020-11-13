Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 115,421 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Xilinx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $127.65 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.51.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

