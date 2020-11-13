Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,290,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,445 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277,512 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,691,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,676 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

KMI opened at $12.71 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

