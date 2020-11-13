Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,632,000 after purchasing an additional 875,695 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 321.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 315,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after purchasing an additional 303,592 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $24,345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,981,000 after purchasing an additional 155,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average is $133.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.