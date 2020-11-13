Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $239,532,000. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $121,624,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,711 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,356,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,579 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

