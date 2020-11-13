Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

