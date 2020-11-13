Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $267.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.81. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $293.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of FedEx to $276.50 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

