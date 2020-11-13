Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,033 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,738 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,434,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,148,000 after acquiring an additional 284,958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,991,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,041,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

NYSE:D opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,229.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.