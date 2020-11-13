Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 218,802 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,527 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 218,802 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $75.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.96.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.