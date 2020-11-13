Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

NYSE ATO opened at $98.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.