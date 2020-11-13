Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,615 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,738,000 after buying an additional 1,147,464 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after buying an additional 859,517 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 768.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,890,000 after buying an additional 527,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,220,000 after buying an additional 462,431 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.66.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,828 shares of company stock worth $21,335,116. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

