Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 67 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperimus Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,301,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,500,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 61.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $377.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $396.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

