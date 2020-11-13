Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,864 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 491.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 395,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after acquiring an additional 325,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after buying an additional 310,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,290,000 after buying an additional 300,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 887,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,915,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit