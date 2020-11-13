Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,864 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 491.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 395,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after acquiring an additional 325,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after buying an additional 310,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,290,000 after buying an additional 300,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 887,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,915,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

