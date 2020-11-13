Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 816 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after acquiring an additional 667,000 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $49,023,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $40,205,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 125.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after acquiring an additional 259,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $147.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.67. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

