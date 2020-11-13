Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 9,111 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.