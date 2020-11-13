Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 9,370 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 28.1% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 643,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

NYSE VZ opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.