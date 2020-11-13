Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

